A California high school teacher threatened to kick a student out of a virtual class for displaying a Trump 2020 flag on his wall, Good Day Sacramento reports.

The 16-year-old was working from his bedroom, where the flag is pinned to his wall, when his Colusa High School chemistry teacher told him he had 15 seconds to take it down.

He left the class instead.

“Since school has begun, my son has had this Trump flag hanging in his background,” Tiffany, the student’s parent, told the news outlet.

A Colusa High School employee referred ABC10 to the code of conduct when asked about the incident.

“The Governing Board believes that free inquiry and exchange of ideas are essential parts of a democratic education,” the Colusa Unified School District student handbook writes regarding free speech. “The Board respects students’ rights to express ideas and opinions, take stands on issues, and support causes, even when such speech is controversial or unpopular.”

The Colusa USD student handbook does not explicitly refer to distance learning.

Tiffany told ABC10 the school district “has not addressed the students’ rights in their own home to the teachers or to us as parents.”

