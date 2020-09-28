https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-governor-declares-emergency-in-3-counties-due-to-more-fires_3517151.html

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in several counties due to several wildfires that have burned numerous homes, thousands of acres, and prompted evacuations

Newsom declared an emergency for Los Angeles, Del Norte, and Mendocino counties, which are located in various parts of the state, according to his office.

Newsom “also signed an executive order to streamline recovery efforts in communities across the state impacted by devastating fires,” a statement from his office said. “The order extends the state’s prohibition on price gouging in impacted counties through March 25, 2021; extends the deadline for impacted residents to file a claim for property tax postponement; and directs” several tax agencies to provide extensions to impacted residents.

“In addition, the order expedites debris removal and cleanup of hazardous waste resulting from the fires, and allows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide mutual aid supplementing the state’s efforts,” according to his order.

It comes as, over the weekend, the fast-moving Glass Fire tore through Napa County—known as California’s wine country—prompting more evacuations, officials told KPIX.

Flames destroyed California’s Chateau Boswell Winery near the Silverado Trail in the St. Helena area, KPIX reported.

There are two other fires burning in the area: The Boysen Fire just west of St Helena and the Shady Fire near Santa Rosa, as reported by the station.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs Assembly Bill 2147 after he toured the North Complex Fire zone with California Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld and California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot in Butte County outside of Oroville, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2020. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./Pool/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

CalFire said in a news release on Monday that more than 8,000 wildfires have burned in California so far in 2020. Firefighters are currently battling around 27 major fires as of this weekend.

“Since August 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 26 fatalities and over 7,000 structures destroyed,” said the release.

It added that the Zogg Fire also erupted in Shasta County, located in Northern California.

CalFire stated: “A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through today throughout much of Northern California, due to gusty winds. A Red Flag Warning as well as the mountains of Southern California through the Santa Clarita Valley and down through parts of San Diego County, bringing gusty winds and low humidity, creating critical fire weather conditions. Warm and dry conditions persist across the state for the rest of the week.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

