https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/28/canadian-ceo-tweets-that-real-patriots-pay-taxes-gets-an-education-in-american-history/

After the New York Times’ “bombshell” report on President Trump’s leaked tax returns, “passionately Canadian” Twitter user Adam Boyes tweeted (from Illinois) that “real patriots pay taxes,” but then he set his tweet so that only people he follows could reply.

Real patriots pay taxes. — ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ʙᴏʏᴇs (@amboyes) September 28, 2020

Twitter may be trying to kill off the ratio with that setting, but people can still quote-tweet, and they did. He cooked up quite a ratio, with 76 retweets and around 1,500 quote tweets.

Should we tell him what the American revolution was about? https://t.co/8oBqqh0vFN — Saul 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@OldSchoolSaul) September 28, 2020

That’s what the Boston tea party was all about- the patriots were mad that they weren’t paying enough taxes https://t.co/DxRddH5UPI — Woke Auditor (@marctheflom) September 28, 2020

Real patriots crossed a freezing river on Christmas to kill the people forcing taxes on them. https://t.co/ywCN58PqX6 — 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁 (@MadMikeOfficial) September 28, 2020

Ah yes, the lesser known Revolutionary War. https://t.co/bAK6uvVkkd — Josh Mulcahy (@JoshMulcahy4) September 28, 2020

1776: the year patriotic colonists revolted to pay more taxes. https://t.co/ey7EfxIKvp — Tristan T Herring (@TristanTHerring) September 28, 2020

The American founders shot British cops over a 3% tax https://t.co/tMGHDwaihr — King Kilo, heavyweight 🌹🌈 (@kilometresoflun) September 28, 2020

real patriots started a damn revolution and fought a war against British tyranny because of taxation (amongst other grievances). ✍🏼nominated✍🏼for✍🏼the✍🏼List✍🏼 https://t.co/J2JXsUQdYy pic.twitter.com/q1psusMXlA — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 28, 2020

The Founding Fathers declare this the dumbest, most historically illiterate take on the internets. https://t.co/uBnOrTDXDZ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 28, 2020

Sam Adams would like a word. https://t.co/V72Pq7pufq — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) September 28, 2020

Real patriots throw tea into the harbor and tell the government to F off https://t.co/rPHuKT6q2a — Big Daddy (@bigdaddyofnine) September 28, 2020

Jefferson: “We find these truths to be self-evident…” King George: https://t.co/goN1AessAu — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 28, 2020

King George made a similar argument https://t.co/VPJ6OkWLaI — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 28, 2020

Is this King George III’s burner account? https://t.co/17ZnW9FO6F — Matthew Wilson 🇺🇸 (@mxwiIson) September 28, 2020

How to spot a loyalist https://t.co/vWHsmjNQjm — Rambling Photon (@ramblingphoton) September 28, 2020

Maybe he should read up on American history. We actually had a revolution because we didn’t want to pay taxes. So in actuality real patriots try not to pay taxes. https://t.co/EllGJKuWmN — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) September 28, 2020

So 47% of Americans (many of them Democrats) aren’t “real patriots”? Good to know. https://t.co/W0J5vO9fOC — Add your name (@corrcomm) September 28, 2020

Trump is a pathetic loser who will almost certainly lose, but let’s make something clear: I’ll be good and goddamned before I give the feds or state government one measly penny more than I am required to by the absolute letter of the law. Real patriotism is AVOIDING taxes. https://t.co/SepP1K1D0R — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) September 28, 2020

The idea that paying more than the absolute minimum tax legally owed is somehow patriotic is beyond idiotic. BTW, these are the same folks who are having a tantrum about the limits on SALT deductions. https://t.co/xI9nnqVWnl — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 28, 2020

This is one of the dumbest talking points of all time. Law abiding citizens pay the minimum amount of tax they are legally obligated to. There is no rational reason to dump more money into the grubby hands of bureaucrats; if you want to help people, donate to charities https://t.co/lzoMr7gWPP — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 28, 2020

Taxation is theft. https://t.co/IZOMMtjMgA — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 28, 2020

Well, Canada still recognizes Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, so… https://t.co/Uk8X6gNeR5 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 28, 2020

There’s always gonna be one dude stuffing his face with mud because Trump said that eating mud is stupid. https://t.co/I81UVPEDAh — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 28, 2020

There’s always a dumber take https://t.co/Q3Mq4pK7Lj — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) September 28, 2020

I suppose if you believe this you should also believe that real patriots should repay their student loans in full since that’s money they owe the government but I suspect that’s gonna be a tough sell. https://t.co/pjVjI9ieec — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 28, 2020

Bro, do you even Revolutionary War? https://t.co/f653wYmp0f — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) September 28, 2020

Real patriots believe taxation is theft, and turning off replies is an admission of stupidity. https://t.co/LSwJaxxhna — Serana Verina Gopnik Squat shooter of AK-15s. (@UsagikoNat) September 28, 2020

Real men don’t limit replies. https://t.co/EllGJKuWmN — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) September 28, 2020

Related:

Weird! Joe Biden’s campaign is apparently taking the Trump tax return story and running with it — as far away as possible https://t.co/LQ4feH3sXY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 28, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

