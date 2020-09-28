https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/28/caring-lefty-blue-checks-are-especially-caring-when-it-comes-to-ex-trump-campaign-manager-brad-parscale-reportedly-being-suicidal/

Yesterday, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was reportedly hospitalized after barricading himself inside his home and threatening suicide.

What’s more hilarious than that? Some blue-checked lefties were hard-pressed to come up with anything.

Meet MSNBC political analyst John Heilemann:

Hope Siraj has plenty of room for more.

Rob Gill is a self-described “LGBT Advocate and Commentator” who has since protected his tweets in the hopes that you don’t realize he’s a terrible person.

Bob Lynch is a Democrat running for the Florida State House:

A pretty stiff competition, in fact:

Ed Greenberger is an award-winning news anchor.

We have no idea who Neil Hopkins is, but he’s got a blue checkmark so there:

Don’t like Brad Parscale? Fine. Think he’s corrupt? Fine.

But making jokes about his potential suicide and encouraging him to kill himself is straight-up ghoulish and disgusting

Truly.

