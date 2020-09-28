https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/christian-minister-silenced-muslims-disrupt-famed-home-free-speech/

A Christian street preacher speaking at London’s famed “home of free speech” was removed by police after using a visual aid to point out there are “holes” in the Quran, with dozens of differences in various publications of Islam’s holy book.

Muslims reacted by stealing Hatun Tash’s exhibit – a copy of the Quran with holes drilled in it – at Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park.

The police action on Sept. 13 effectively enforced Islamic law, or Shariah, in Speakers’ Corner, wrote Tim Dieppe of the U.K. charity Christian Concern.

“They acted to protect Islam from criticism,” he said. “Ostensibly they were merely acting to protect a brave, but vulnerable woman – but their action also served to silence her. It should have been those making threats who were removed, not Hatun. The result was that a Christian preacher was silenced by police in the home of free speech.”

Speaker’s Corner “has long been a bastion of free speech in the U.K.” and is “reputed to be the most famous location for free speech in the world,” Dieppe noted.

It dates back to 1872, when Parliament set it aside for public speaking. Among those who have appeared there are Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, George Orwell, George Bernard Shaw, Winston Churchill and Billy Graham.

“Anyone can turn up unannounced and speak on almost any topic they like – though they may well have to cope with heckling,” Dieppe explained.

In recent years, about half of the speakers have been street preachers, both Muslim and Christian.

“I have been there myself for a Sunday afternoon and seen how the place is now dominated by Muslims, but with some brave Christians holding forth,” Dieppe said. “Video footage will show that it is a highly combative environment with accusations, and insults being thrown all over the place, and where strength of voice can be almost as important as strength of argument.”

He said he nevertheless was “impressed with the high quality of debate between Christians and Muslims that goes on there.”

“You need to be very well-informed to be able to hold your own in the discussions.”

He said the woman who was removed, Hatun Tash, is “incredibly well informed on Islamic apologetics and an expert in engaging in the cut-and-thrust debate that occurs there.”

Despite threats threats by Muslims against her life that have been documented by police, she continued to speak at Hyde Park.

“She believes that the Muslims are making threats in order to get the police to stop her from preaching at Speakers’ Corner because she is so effective. She has seen many Muslims convert to Christianity through her remarkable ministry,” Dieppe said.

Then came Sunday, Sept. 13 when police escorted her from Speakers’ Corner.

“She was told that if she returned there she would be arrested. This raises many questions about the home of free speech,” Dieppe said. “It appears that the police believe that it is no longer safe for Christians to critique Islam there. The police were prepared to step in and remove Hatun and prevent her from sharing the gospel there. Where next for free speech in this world-famous location?”

Hatun and her helpers had taken 26 different Arabic Qurans to Speakers’ Corner and explained that they are all different.”

“This point is very disturbing to Muslims who have been taught that the Quran is eternal and unchangeable and perfectly preserved,” Dieppe said. “The Muslim leaders were so alarmed by this display that you can see them in the video calling other Muslims to come away because they didn’t want them to hear or see this material, against which they had no answer.”

To illustrate her point, Hatun used “a large Quran with holes drilled through it.

“Provocative to be sure, but not outside the bounds of free speech – and certainly not in Speakers’ Corner, the home of free speech,” Dieppe said.

“Holes in any other book would have been seen as fair game. Hatun has seen at least one Muslim convert to Christianity following a conversation provoked by this visual aid.

“As sunset approached, a Muslim snatched Hatun’s holey Quran from her and ran off with it. Two of her Christian friends were punched trying to recover it. Shortly after this, the police intervened.”

The police were enforcing a “hecker’s veto,” he explained.

Muslims there now know that “if they get angry enough and start threatening a Christian preacher then the police will step in and remove the preacher.”

