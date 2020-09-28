http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Mt6Sq5aORdw/

Cindy McCain is joining Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s (D) advisory board, the former vice president’s transition team announced this week.

“Cindy McCain is joining our already strong advisory board of diverse experts who are committed to ensuring a Biden-Harris administration is ready to meet our country’s most urgent challenges on Day One,” Ted Kaufman, co-chair of Biden Transition, said.

“This transition is like no other, preparing amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy which makes Mrs. McCain’s experience as a business woman, philanthropist, and longtime advocate for issues impacting women and children all the more valuable,” Kaufman added:

“Diversity of ideology and background is a core value of the transition, and today’s announcement is another step demonstrating the importance of unifying the country under a Biden-Harris administration.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 28, 2020

McCain formally endorsed Biden last week — news that did not necessarily come as a shock, given the McCains’ participation in the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last month, describing her late-husband’s friendship with the former vice president.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” McCain announced on Twitter last week.

“Joe and I don’t always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity,” she continued, adding that Biden will be a “commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight”:

Biden thanked McCain for both her “support” and “friendship,” adding that the election is “bigger than any one political party”:

Cindy — I’m deeply honored to have your support and your friendship. This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation. Together, we’ll get it done. https://t.co/Cwv27QuNVo — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 23, 2020

President Donald Trump dismissed the endorsement, reiterating that he has “never” been a “fan of John”:

I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request. Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020

Notably, Biden and the late-McCain’s friendship went through the wringer during the 2008 election, as Biden ripped him as “an angry man, lurching from one position to another.”

