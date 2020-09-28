https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Biden-CindyMcCain-transitionteam/2020/09/28/id/989210

Cindy McCain is now a part of Joe Biden’s presidential transition team, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain is the second member of the GOP to work on the former Vice President’s transition advisory board. Registered Republican Bob McDonald, who is the former Veterans Affairs Secretary, is also working on Biden’s transition team.

Her addition comes a week after she endorsed Biden for president. She called Biden a “good and honest man” who will stand up for the country’s values.

The Wall Street Journal reports that she will join New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former national security adviser Susan Rice, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, who are also serving on Biden’s presidential transition team board.

The team is being led by five co-chairs: Anita Dunn, a senior campaign adviser; New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; former Sen. Ted Kaufman; Rep. Cedric Richmond; and Jeff Zients, who led the White House National Economic Council during the Obama administration.

“This transition is like no other, preparing amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy, which makes Mrs. McCain’s experience as a business woman, philanthropist, and longtime advocate for issues impacting women and children all the more valuable,” transition co-chair and former Sen. Ted Kaufman told Axios. “Diversity of ideology and background is a core value of the transition, and today’s announcement is another step demonstrating the importance of unifying the country under a Biden-Harris administration.”

Aides told The Journal that the advisory board met for the first time recently and is expected to meet again in the coming weeks. McCain is expected to help the team with issues related to women and children.

