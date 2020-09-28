https://www.outkick.com/poppy-harlow-cnn-trump/

CNN’s Poppy Harlow had White House spokesperson Brian Morgenstern on to discuss the New York Times‘ report stating President Donald Trump has paid only $750 in federal income taxes during his first year as president. In an interview designed to sell the Times as a non-partisan, credible news machine — Harlow’s segment went south.

Two minutes in, Harlow got angry and resorted to laughable quotes that make you pause the clip just to process.

Take a look before we dive in:

Poppy Harlow to WH Dept. Press Sec.:”These are remarkable reporters from the NYTimes..It is not OK for you to accuse them with no facts of coordinating with the Dem Party. Please stop doing that or this interview will end. Brian, stop attacking the press.” pic.twitter.com/DreILVF9Nc — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 28, 2020

“I’m gonna go with the New York Times’ reporting because there is no reason not to believe it,” Harlow said with a straight face. No reason not to trust the Times, of course.

This paper is so honest, it made sure Joe Biden got proper treatment amid sexual assault allegations. Editorially, it felt right to put it on page 20, the last article in the paper.

In addition, to ensure no favoritism was had, the Times gave him the prime editorial spot in the newspaper on the coronavirus.

This is wild, on the same day @nytimes buried a sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden on page 20, literally the last article in the paper, they gave him the prime editorial spot in the newspaper on the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/B88tpX3zBw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 13, 2020

“These are remarkable reporters from the New York Times,” Harlow continues to push.

What’s great, in 2019, CNN dropped this headline: “New York Times’ botched Kavanaugh story the latest in series of blunders from Opinion section.”

In the process of trying to prop up the Times, “I absolutely should not be asking about Hunter Biden’s taxes,” Harlow said confidently. Oh. Thanks for clarifying.

She claims it irrelevant to the interview. That is true, it is not relevant to any interview on CNN because that topic doesn’t make the cut. Not newsworthy, maybe?

Perhaps nothing got under the CNN’s anchor’s skin as much as Morgenstern pointing out the hit piece, again, came at the most opportune time for the Democrats. At that point, it was “stop attacking the press.” If you don’t, this interview “will end,” she warned. Clear enough.

The good news for Poppy Harlow: her co-worker, Chris Primetime Cuomo is caught in the middle of Weightgate, with accusations of lifting fake weights for the camera. No one will even notice her interview style…

Always nice to have CNN explain which outlets we can and cannot trust.

