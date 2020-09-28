On Saturday while CNN was covering the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a group of hecklers drowned out CNN reporter Ariane de Vogue by chanting “CNN is fake news!”

The video, which was originally shared to Twitter by Seattle talk radio host Jason Rantz, shows a large crowd of Trump supporters shouting “CNN is fake news” behind the reporter.

The crowd boo’d until Blitzer was forced to cut the interview as he said, “we can barely hear what you’re saying.”

