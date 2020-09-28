https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/coach-abruptly-quits-leaves-sign-lives-matter-lord-savior-jesus-christ/

(BIZPACREVIEW) — An Illinois State football coach unexpectedly resigned from his position last week, leaving a sign on the door of his office on his way out.

Illinois State offensive coordinator Kurt Beathard gave little information about his sudden departure but did tell The Pantagraph that he left a sign on his office door that read “All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ” before his exit.

School officials reportedly told the outlet about the resignation of the Redbirds coach last week and he confirmed it the next day, though no one would discuss the circumstances surrounding the seemingly abrupt decision.

