https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/corey-lewandowski-says-trump-has-accomplished-more-first-term-most?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Corey Lewandowski during an interview on “The Water Cooler” ahead of the first presidential debate matchup between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden said that the two candidates hold significantly differing views.

“Oh look, as soon as Joe Biden shuffles on stage like the old man that he is they’re gonna say it was the greatest debate performance since JFK against Richard Nixon,” Lewandowski said. “But really what we know is that this is, these are two candidates who have a fundamentally different view on the way our country should be running.”

Lewandowski praised the president, saying that Trump has accomplished much during his first term.

“In just four short years Donald Trump has achieved more in a first term than most presidents do in two,” he said. “And he deserves to be reelected. And so tonight, you’re gonna see a candidate in Donald Trump who’s defending his record, proud of what he stood for and proud that he always puts America first.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

