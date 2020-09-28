https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/covid-insanity-maryland-man-sentenced-to-one-year-in-prison-for-throwing-2-outdoor-parties-at-his-home/

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Maryland man sentenced to 12 months in prison for throwing 2 outdoor parties at his home

Shawn Marshall Myers, 42, had two outdoor bonfire parties at his home in March that each had at least 50 people in attendance.

A judge convicted Myers on Friday after a bench trial of two counts of failure to comply with an emergency order. In addition to serving a year in jail, he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and will be on unsupervised probation for three years after his release.

“These decisions were made for the public good, for people’s safety,” he said. “We’ve got 200,000 people dead because of the attitudes that Mr. Myers demonstrated that particular day.”

“It’s not like the police just swooped in there and said you’re going to jail. They gave him a warning. He had at least 50 people the first day and then two, three days later, he’s doing the same thing,” he added.