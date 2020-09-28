https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cringe-kamala-harris-mistakenly-refers-deceased-rapper-notorious-b-g-talking-rbg-speech-video/

This was awkward.

Democrat Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday mistakenly referred to deceased rapper “The Notorious B.I.G.” when talking about late Supreme Court justice RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsburg) during a speech on Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was referred to as the “Notorious RBG” by her fans, a play on “The Notorious B.I.G.” – a stage name used by popular 90s rapper Christopher Wallace, AKA Biggie Smalls.

“Yes, we wear those Notorious B.I.G. t-shirts with a lot of pride.,” Harris said.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris mistakenly refers to Notoriois BIG when talking about RBG during a speech today on Trump’s nomination of ACB pic.twitter.com/kOiwIjXlnR — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 28, 2020

Just a few days ago, Kamala Harris said the best rapper alive is Tupac Shakur.

Only Tupac has been dead for 24 years.

WATCH:

A few days ago, Kamala Harris was asked who is the best rapper alive. Her answer was Tupac. pic.twitter.com/uNTsNxUxu3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2020

Tupac Shakur was gunned down in September 1996 in Las Vegas.

Several months later in March of 1997, Tupac’s ‘east coast rival’ Christopher Wallace, AKA “The Notorious B.I.G.” was gunned down in California.

