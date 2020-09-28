https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/debate-no-1-live-blog?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

9:20 — Biden: “The fact is this man doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

9:20 — Wallace gets control.

9:19 — It’s two-for-one night — they’re both talking at the same time.

9:19 — “You finished last in your class.” — Trump

9:19 — Trump: “You’re the liar.”

9:19 — “Everybody knows he’s a liar” — Biden

9:18 — Trump interrupting A LOT.

9:17 — Obamacare discussion now re: SCOTUS. Biden mixes up Medicare and Medicaid.

9:16 — “I guess I’m debating you, not him. I’m not surprised,” Trump says to Wallace.

9:15 — Trump filibustering. Wallace shuts him down.

9:14 — Biden looks lively, smiling a lot.

9:14 — Trump — “You don’t know that.”

9:13 — “Roe v. Wade is on the ballot” — Biden.

9:12 — “I AM the Democratic Party” — Biden.

9:12 — Trump — “You’re party wants to go socialist.”

9:11 — Trump tells Biden that there aren’t 100 million people with pre-existing conditions, as he stated.

9:10 — “The people already had their say.” — Trump

9:10 — Biden says putting Barrett on the court would mean “women’s rights would fundamentally change.”

9:09 — Biden — “We should wait and see what the outcome of this election is.”

9:08 — Biden coughs, turns away, coughs some more, then smiles at Trump’s statement that Democrats would move forward, too.

9:07 — First topic — Supreme Court. Trump: “We won the election; elections have consequences.”

9:06 — “Howya’ doing, man,” Biden says to President Trump.

9:04 — We’re underway!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

