Delaware State University denied Joe Biden’s claim that he once attended the school, saying there are only records of him receiving an honorary degree.

“I got started out of a HBCU, Delaware State,” the Democratic presidential nominee said last October in South Carolina.

“Now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State. They’re my folks,” he added.

The university addressed that claim last week, saying the former vice president has been a commencement speaker on its campus, not a student.

“Vice President Biden did not attend DSU,” the college’s director of news service, Carlos Holmes, told the Washington Times.

He was also “awarded an honorary doctoral degree” in the early 2000s, according to Holmes.

Biden attended the University of Delaware’s undergraduate program, where he graduated with a bachelor’s in political science and history in 1965.

Delaware State University was founded as the “State College for Colored Students” in the 1890s and is located just under an hour away from the University of Delaware. The school is recognized as a Historically Black College or University.