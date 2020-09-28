http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xNA8zutHdBU/

Facebook’s efforts to combat “fake news” and “misinformation” were led by the most outspoken anti-Trump employees at the company, alleged a source inside the social network who was interviewed for the book #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election.

“Immediately after the election, GSM [Global Sales and Marketing] folks, folks in other areas of Facebook, and even executives were very outspoken about their feelings,” said the Facebook source in the book, which contains a number of interviews with insiders at Google, Facebook and other tech giants.

“It was easy to notice that the most outspoken Trump antagonists were soon working in, and leading, the efforts to combat fake news, misinformation, and polarization.”

“These efforts were never presented as a referee system (which would have dissuaded those antagonists from joining), but instead as a way to invoke positive social change.”

The well was poisoned from the start.”

Breitbart News previously revealed that Karen Graham, a “misinformation process manager” for Facebook, worked in the CIA for 10 years, including under the stridently anti-Trump former CIA director John Brennan, and displayed a “Black Lives Matter” banner at the top of her LinkedIn profile.

The author of #DELETED, Breitbart News senior technology correspondent Allum Bokhari, has published a number of major exposés of Big Tech in the past, including:

The Google Tape, a 1-hour recording of Google’s co-founders and executives lamenting Trump’s election and vowing not to let it happen again.

“The Good Censor,” a smoking-gun document from within Google admitting to a “shift towards censorship” on the part of major tech companies.

YouTube’s covert search manipulation, in which pro-life and other conservative videos were deliberately downranked in search results in response to complaints from left-wing journalists.

Facebook’s “Hate Agents” list, in which Candace Owens, Brigitte Gabriel, and other top conservatives were added to an internal watchlist that kept track of their political activities for examples of “hate.”

#DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election is currently available for purchase at all major book retailers.

