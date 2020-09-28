https://mynorthwest.com/2189167/rantz-councilmember-megan-dunn-reminder-use-molotov-cocktail/

Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn, a Democrat from Everett, promotes Molotov Cocktail attacks, sparking community uproar.

As attacks against law enforcement surge, one Snohomish councilmember posted a “good reminder” to use Molotov Cocktails. And the local police union is livid.

Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn, a Democrat representing the county’s 2nd district, posted the offensive imagery and message on her personal Facebook account. After an uproar, she deleted the post, but it was already screenshot and distributed.

Dunn denies that it encourages violence, claiming it’s simply a “counter-culture cross stitching project.”

‘Good reminder’ to use a Molotov Cocktail

Councilmember Dunn’s controversial post showed an image of a stitching that shows a Molotov Cocktail. The text reads, “Be the LIGHT you want to see in the world WORLD.” In her post, she wrote that it is “not my stitch project but a good reminder.”

It’s a good reminder us to use Molotov cocktails? What an absolutely vile and dangerous message. The image isn’t posted in a bubble.

Molotov cocktail attacks have been surging against police officers locally. In Seattle, both the East Precinct and the office for the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild (SPOG) faced Molotov cocktail attacks caught on tape. Last week in Portland, a Molotov cocktail was used in an attempted murder of a police officer. This is the conduct Dunn is reminding her followers to engage in?

Video surveillance shows criminal activists attacked the Seattle Police Officers Guild office with two Molotov cocktails. This happened the same night as other activists attempted to cement officers into a precinct the activists tried to burn down. READ: https://t.co/NXfkmV4BOE pic.twitter.com/DFltLXhZzK — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 26, 2020

Megan Dunn goes to war with the police

The Everett Police Officers Association ripped Dunn’s odious rhetoric.

On Twitter, the EPOA called on Dunn to apologize and resign, rightly arguing, “Promoting violence/murder against our LE professionals and destruction of our communities is NOT acceptable from anyone. It is a crime.”

In a statement to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, EPOA president James Collier didn’t hold back.

“One can only derive from the visual tool she displayed was support for violence against property and Law Enforcement,” Collier said. “As citizens we can not accept an elected servant promoting or insinuating violence with a visual tool (photos etc.) against Law Enforcement, private citizens, or property. Elected persons can support Law Enforcement while promoting diversity and positive change.”

Collier went on to praise Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, a Democrat, for her continued to support of law enforcement. It suggests Dunn should take note of the Mayor’s leadership.

Dunn says a ‘good reminder’ on Molotov Cocktail wasn’t a call to violence

In a statement to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, Dunn says she didn’t intend to promote violence against police.

“My post of a counter-culture cross stitching project was in no way intended as a call for violence or encouraging violence, it does not reference police or violence against police and has no imagery of police,” Dunn explains. “I have removed the post, which was on my personal Facebook page and is not representative of the Council as a whole or of my sentiments towards law enforcement officials.”

So why would she use an image of a Molotov cocktail? How’s that not intended to promote violence? Her claim makes little sense.

“I did not make the connection with this image as violence against police, but rather as a reminder to continue to strive for systemic reforms and being brighter than a candle for the change you want to see in the world,” she says.

That’s a remarkable justification. The very activists out on the streets using Molotov cocktails against police also push for systemic reforms. They’re using the deadly weapons to forward their agenda. That Dunn claims to not see that connection isn’t baffling — it’s likely dishonest.

