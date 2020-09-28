https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Lindsey-Graham-super-PAC-South-Carolina-Jaime-Harrison/2020/09/28/id/989175

A Democrat super PAC is spending $6.5 million in an effort to defeat South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, The Washington Post reports.

Starting Monday, the Senate Majority PAC will launch a new ad campaign boosting Graham’s Democrat challenger Jaime Harrison.

According to the newspaper, this is the first time the super PAC has taken to the air in a race that has traditionally been a Republican stronghold.

The campaign will feature $5 million in television ads and $1.5 million in a digital campaign.

The television ad, which is set to debut Tuesday, will discuss prescription drug prices. The newspaper reports the ad will blast Graham for having “gone Washington” and “gone bad” on the topic.

“There’s a reason Lindsey Graham is hitting the panic button and begging for donations on cable news: He’s vulnerable and he knows it,” the super PAC’s president, J.B. Poersch, told the newspaper. “Jaime Harrison has put this seat in play by running a strong campaign and earning the trust of South Carolinians who are ready for change.”

The Democrat super PAC’s GOP counterpart, the Senate Leadership Fund, does not currently have advertising reservations in South Carolina, according to the Post.

According to the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, Graham’s chances of reelection are in “greater danger of an upset” than they were a few weeks ago.

So far, the Senate Majority PAC has made initial investments in races in North Carolina, Iowa, Colorado, Maine, and Arizona. It has also helped fund efforts in Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia.

