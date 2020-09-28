A Louisville man with a lengthy criminal record was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill police officers in exchange for cash during a Facebook Live video.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Kentucky announced on Sunday that Cortez Lamont Edwards, 29, was charged with felon possession of a firearm after authorities began to investigate threats he allegedly made during a live video. Edwards requested $30,000 to kill a member of the Louisville Metro Police Department that was working outside his home on Wednesday, according to the criminal complaint.

“Threats against law enforcement are unacceptable,” said Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow, a top official with the Louisville Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. “When you threaten police and brandish firearms, you can expect the attention of ATF. This morning ATF agents, with the immediate assistance of LMPD, HSI [Homeland Security Investigations], U.S. Marshal’s, and the FBI, executed a warrant and arrested an armed felon, ensuring he wouldn’t carry out those threats.”

In the Facebook video, Edwards was seen holding an AR variant pistol, including a nonextendible support brace with an extended magazine. Edwards has previous felony convictions for trafficking illegal substances and felony possession of a firearm. When officers searched his home, they found Edwards with a Glock model 19, 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

Edwards faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if he is convicted for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has been the focus of protests since the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. Two officers were shot during protests last week that occurred after the grand jury revealed its indictment of just one of the three officers involved in the raid of Taylor’s home. Other officers have reported being doxxed alongside members of their family since the protests began earlier this year.

“Louisville needs healing and safety for its citizens, not armed felons seeking bids to shoot police,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Federal law enforcement here will continue to respond as one to swiftly mitigate threats to our city.”