https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/28/dems-are-no-doubt-praying-that-these-hot-media-scoops-on-amy-coney-barrett-be-the-final-nails-in-her-confirmation-coffin/

Uh-oh, Amy Coney Barrett. They’ve got you now!

Dear God. She’s toast.

But People of Praise! You know, the Handmaid’s Tale people!

Adam Wren reports:

Her spiritual group, however, has drawn more questions. People of Praise is one of a number of groups that rose up in the 1960s and ’70s to offer intense, highly supportive religious communities, in the style of evangelical churches, within the Catholic tradition. The group, though mostly Catholic, is outside control of the church itself. The group has a website, but doesn’t let reporters visit its worship center. When Barrett was nominated for her federal judgeship in 2017, she didn’t disclose her involvement. Critics, even those wary of making religion an issue in a judicial appointment, have questioned what role its member agreements—it’s “neither an oath nor a vow, but it is an important personal commitment,” the website notes—plays in her legal philosophy. Former members have called it “secretive” and a “cult”—and, above all, it has remained something of an opaque chapter attached to the life of an increasingly public figure.

What’s difficult to understand outside South Bend, however, is just how deeply integrated this group is into the local community. Though the group has only a few thousand local members, and keeps a low profile as an organization, its influence and footprint in the city are significant. That influence, and its resistance to liberal changes in the wider culture, are likely to arise as issues in her Supreme Court nomination hearings, expected to begin Oct. 12.

People of Praise includes several prominent local families, including real estate agents and local financial advisers, who act as a sort of professional network for families in the group and provide considerable social capital to its members. In South Bend mayoral elections, campaigns have been known to strategize about winning over People of Praise as a constituency, given the fact that they live close together in several neighborhoods. The group runs Trinity School at Greenlawn, a private intermediate and high school that is considered by some to be the best—and most conservative—school in South Bend. Families from Notre Dame and elsewhere, even unaffiliated with the group, pay $14,000 to attend grades 9-12 and $13,000 for grades 6-8. Barrett served on its board from 2015 to 2017, and her husband, Jesse, a former assistant U.S. attorney who is now a partner in a law firm here, advised the school’s nationally recognized mock trial team.

Mitch McConnell et al. might as well call the whole thing off.

Amy Coney Barrett can’t seem to distance herself from religious Christians. It’s like she’s not even trying!

They’ve got her, for sure. Wait, what?

He tried. He failed. But by all means, keep trying.

You know, maybe it’s the media who should be calling it off. Because they literally have nothing on Amy Coney Barrett that suggests she’s anything other than a practicing Catholic and devoted mother. Not to mention a fair and brilliant jurist.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...