It’s insulting to suggest Judge Amy Coney Barrett allows her Catholicism to interfere with how she would rule as a Supreme Court justice, legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett … she wrote an article back in 1998 in which she talked about when Catholic judges should or should not recuse themselves from cases. She made the obvious point, of course correctly, that nobody should recuse themselves just because they’re a Catholic, or a Jew, or an atheist,” Dershowitz told Monday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Dershowitz said that Barrett will rule in accordance with the constitution on any issue presented to the court. And since Barrett thinks the constitution doesn’t give women the right to abortions, she would be in good legal standing if she ruled against them as a justice.

“She happens to feel there’s no constitutional right to an abortion but what if the constitution were amended and it specifically provided for a right to an abortion. She wouldn’t have to recuse herself,” Dershowitz said.

“She’s a serious scholar, a serious intellectual … she should be praised for all of that,” Dershowitz said.

