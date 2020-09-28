https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dickmorris-trump-biden-debates/2020/09/28/id/989285

President Donald Trump should not go into the debate on his heels against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, rather he should tout his accomplishments during his first term, political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax TV.

“In the larger context of the debate, his key point should be, ‘Let’s not play a blame game over the virus,” Morris told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.”

Morris continued speaking as Trump during Tuesday night’s debate. He said the president should defend his own handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“‘Let’s not go back seven or eight months and say you should have done that. I should’ve done this. I think I did a great job. I think I saved hundreds of thousands of lives. But the important point now is the future, and in the future, I am way better than Biden in rebuilding this economy.

Here’s how Morris said Trump can especially punctuate his accomplishments related to taxes and trade with China,”‘Number one, I built it. Number two, I’m not going to raise taxes. I’m not going to let illegal immigrants take away our jobs. I’m going to keep tough tariffs on China which will stop them from messing with us. And I’m going to not switch from fossil fuels and dilute our energy sector.'”

