http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5HcmMaraAxs/

Appearing Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the United States is “not in a good place” regarding its fight against the spread of the Chinese coronavirus and judged it was “very concerning” that Florida will reopen bars.

[embedded content]

A transcript is as follows:

AMY ROBACH: Right now, we are averaging more than 40,000 new cases a day. How would you describe where we are as a nation right now?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: We’re not in a good place…. As we get into the fall and the winter, you really want the level of community spread to be as low as you possibility get it as the weather gets colder in this country and in most parts of the country most people will be going indoors. There’s certainly parts of the country that are doing well. But there are states that are starting to show uptick in cases and even some increases in hospitalizations in some states. I hope not but, we very well might start seeing increases in deaths.

ROBACH: What do you make of Florida’s decision to ease those restrictions by opening up bars and restaurants?

DR. FAUCI: That is very concerning to me… That is something that we really need to be careful about, because when you’re dealing with community spread and you have the kind of congregate setting where people get together particularly without masks, you’re really asking for trouble.