Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Sunday that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was wrong in saying Democratic nominee Joe Biden should not concede “under any circumstances.”

Durbin told ABC’s “This Week” that he disagreed with Clinton’s comments on “The Recount” last month that Biden should avoid conceding because the expected surge in mail-in voting will likely cause the election to “drag out.”

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton said in an interview on Aug. 25.

“I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day,” she claimed. “So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

Durbin told ABC that he disagrees with Clinton’s comments, adding, “I respect her. I like her. But I think she’s just flat-out wrong.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) speaks at the Center for American Progress in a file photo. (Shar Adams/The Epoch Times)

Durbin’s remarks come amid concerns that the expansion of mail-in voting could spark a major legal dispute.

Two senior Republicans in Congress have warned that problems with vote-by-mail arrangements coupled with Democrats’ efforts “to change state election laws and procedures at the last minute” for what they say is partisan advantage could be setting the stage for “an unprecedented constitutional crisis” in the upcoming election.

A Sept. 23 report, titled “How Democrats are attempting to sow uncertainty, inaccuracy, and delay in the 2020 election” and prepared at the request of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the senior Republican member on the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the senior Republican on the Oversight Committee, warns that eleventh-hour changes to state election laws and procedures have disrupted long-established procedures for in-person voting.

Proponents of expanded mail-in voting say it is a measure to curb the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus and, by reducing the number of people congregating at polling stations, minimize voters’ exposure to the potentially deadly bug.

Election experts have said it might take several days after the Nov. 3 election to declare a winner as officials will need time to count mail ballots that arrive after election day.

President Donald Trump said at a rally in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday, that Americans might not know the winner of the presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots.

Durbin, in the interview, said, “the election itself is going to be announced, the winner will be announced at some point. It will take longer with all the paper ballots that are being cast.”

“But if we are going to maintain a democracy, peaceful transition through an election is the only way to do it. Just look at the streets of Belarus today, if you want to see the alternative. We don’t need that in America,” he added.

