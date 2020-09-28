https://www.dailywire.com/news/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-is-a-self-righteous-egomaniac-for-endorsing-biden-mark-levin-says

Conservative radio host Mark Levin blasted Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as “a self-righteous egomaniac” after the actor and former wrestler issued his first-ever formal political endorsement by throwing his weight behind Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Sunday.

“Self-righteous egomaniac,” Levin said, referring to Johnson. “And why should we care who another actor endorses? What a surprise, he endorses the Democrats. Well, then, let’s stop thinking for ourselves, no longer worry about the Republic, vote for a mentally incapacitated lifetime political hack, because ‘the Rock’ is stupid enough to do so. Uh, no.”

Levin continued, “By the way, to show you what a clown ‘the Rock’ truly is, he says he’s a centrist and Independent, yet he’s effusive in his support for Kamala Harris, who’s the most leftwing senator in the Senate (left of Sanders!), and was the most vicious and vile hack of the bunch during Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation hearings. This should make you even more active in re-electing President Trump.”

2. Well, then, let’s stop thinking for ourselves, no longer worry about the Republic, vote for a mentally incapacitated lifetime political hack, because “the Rock” is stupid enough to do so. Uh, no.https://t.co/B7rEzavRiH — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 28, 2020

2. and vile hack of the bunch during Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation hearings. This should make you even more active in re-electing President Trump. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 28, 2020

Johnson tweeted Sunday to his 14.8 million followers, “As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing [Joe Biden] & [Kamala Harris]. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE[.]”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

As The Daily Wire reported:

During his interview with the Democratic candidates, after Harris told Johnson she is “a huge fan” of his movies, the actor and former wrestler said, “I have never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or a vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career, so I figured let’s kick this conversation off this way, by me officially publicly endorsing you both to become president and vice president of our great country.” Claiming both candidates are “obviously experienced to lead,” Johnson lavished Harris in particular with praise, saying, “You have been an attorney, a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. senator, smart, tough — I’ve seen you in those hearings and, in my opinion, you are a certified badass.” “I am honored and thank you for that. That’s a huge compliment from you,” a laughing Harris replied. Johnson then asked the two how they planned to earn the respect of the American people when they are in the White House, to which Biden said, “By doing what we say we’re going to do. By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I’m going to do, this is what I believe, and tell the truth.” “Our administration, DJ, is going to look like America,” Biden added. “It’s going to be representative of all of America.” Harris answered the same question, saying, “To your point, DJ, so, it’s about trust, right? And, as we know, the nature of trust, is that, as Joe was saying and you’ve said, it’s a reciprocal relationship. You give and you receive trust. And one of the foundations of trust is truth.”

Related: ‘Diabolical Institution’: Mark Levin Slams Democratic Party For Scheme To Pack Supreme Court

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

