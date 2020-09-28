https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/excellent-tweet-jim-jordan/
The media promised that President Trump’s tax returns would reveal deep ties to Russia.
Didn’t happen!
Know whose finances would reveal deep ties to Russia?
Hunter Biden.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 28, 2020
