Dr. Anthony Fauci said the full reopening of bars and restaurants in Florida is “very concerning” because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday, Fauci was asked about Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent decision to allow businesses to reopen at normal capacity levels.

“Well, that is very concerning to me, I mean, we have always said that, myself and Dr. Deborah Birx, who is the coordinator of the task force, that that is something we really need to be careful about, because when you’re dealing with community spread, and you have the kind of congregate setting where people get together, particularly without masks, you’re really asking for trouble,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Now’s the time actually to double down a bit, and I don’t mean close.”

Fauci said he is not advocating for the state to shut down again, but he would like to see some “common sense” used.

“We’re not talking about shutting anything down, we’re talking about common sense type of public health measures that we’ve been talking about all along,” he said.

Florida has seen more than 701,000 COVID-19 cases, the third-highest total in the country. More than 14,000 people have died.

