Liberals are throwing everything and the kitchen sink at Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the race to keep her off the Supreme Court. After an “anti-racist” author referred to her as a “white colonizer” for adopting two black children from Haiti, feminist journalist Christine Grimaldi of Rewire News Group claimed that Barrett is “weaponizing her white womanhood.”

In a series of angry tweets on Saturday, while Barrett was accepting her nomination to the Supreme Court, Grimaldi claimed that Barrett was actually using her black children as props to gain political points.

“This whole press conference is a display of Amy Coney Barrett weaponizing her white womanhood to grab whatever power managed to slip through the cracks in the Trump administration’s unrelenting misogyny,” tweeted Grimaldi.

“Trump and Barrett using her black children and child with down syndrome to score political points isn’t surprising, but it’s no less appalling,” she continued. “CNN keeps going on and on about Barrett’s family, as if that makes her qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, and a whopping three years as a Trump-appointed federal judge, as if that’s enough to qualify for a lifetime on the Supreme Court.”

As reported by Newsbusters, Grimaldi then put her tweets on “protected” status after severe online backlash.

“What would the hateful Left have Amy Coney Barrett do? Hide her black children? Only appear in public with her white, non-disabled children? These people are sick,” tweeted Rita Panahi. “Democrats/media should be careful coming for Amy Coney Barrett & her family. Nothing energised the Trump base more than the insane attacks against Kavanaugh.”

Democrats/media should be careful coming for Amy Coney Barrett & her family. Nothing energised the Trump base more than the insane attacks against Kavanaugh. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 27, 2020

“A woman being elevated to the highest echelon of the judiciary being evidence of runaway misogyny is one hell of a take,” one Twitter user commented.

“You missed the chance for the liberal trifecta by not mentioning she’s also personally responsible for killing the planet by having such a large family. I’m disappointed in you,” said another.

As the Daily Wire reported, “anti-racist” author and diversity consultant Ibram X. Kendi accused Barrett and her husband of being “white colonizers” that adopted “savage” black children in order to civilize them.

“Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity,” he tweeted.

“And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist,” he added. “I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently ‘not racist’ and the bots completely change what I’m saying to ‘White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.’ These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.”

Some White colonizers “adopted” Black children. They “civilized” these “savage” children in the “superior” ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently “not racist” and the bots completely change what I’m saying to “White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.” These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

