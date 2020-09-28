https://hannity.com/media-room/find-the-most-promising-real-estate-investments-with-this-under-40-subscription/

Even when stocks are stagnant and oil is cheap, real estate is a good investment. The only difficult thing is knowing which property to buy.

Mashvisor is a platform that analyzes the market to help you find the most promising investments in minutes. In a special offer, Hannity viewers can get lifetime access for just $39.99 — 97% off the full price.

There are many factors to consider when you’re investing in real estate: location, price, future value, potential rent, and so on. If you try to collect and analyze this data by hand, you could spend months just researching a handful of properties.

That is where Mashvisor comes in. The platform automatically collects details of all available properties within your chosen search area and ranks them based on your investment criteria. To help you make a truly informed decision, Mashvisor looks at historical market performance, short-term rental data, local occupancy rates and income, tax history, and more.

You can narrow your search by property type and compare all the data points mentioned above. In addition, Mashvisor offers heat maps and helpful market insights — and you can access all this information within 15 minutes.

In the words of REtipster: “The real strength of Mashvisor is that it saves time (A LOT of time) when looking for and analyzing properties.”

Lifetime access to Mashvisor is worth $1,499. But with this deal, you can get an unlimited subscription for only $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

FRAUD EXPOSED: Undercover Video Shows ‘Ballot Harvesting Scheme’ in Minneapolis, Links to Omar posted by Hannity Staff – 49 mins ago The latest undercover footage from Project Veritas exposed a disturbing “ballot harvesting scheme” in Minnesota with links to Rep. Ilhan Omar Monday; showing “mass voter fraud” and a “pay-for-vote” plot heading into the 2020 election. “Brave Insider, Omar Jamal, reveals mass voter fraud taking place in the state. He also shares the sophisticated planning that goes behind the pay-for vote scheme in this bombshell video,” reports Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe. “Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees’ ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman look. We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only,” states the man featured in the video. “Money is Everything. Money is the King in this World. If You Got No Money, You Should Not Be Here, Period. You Know What I am Saying? Money is Everything and a Campaign is Managed By Money,” he adds. Watch the explosive footage above. CARNAGE IN CHICAGO: 49 Shot, 7 Fatally, 5-Year-Old Girl ‘Stabbed to Death’ Over Violent Weekend posted by Hannity Staff – 1 hour ago The crime wave sweeping Chicago escalated over a violent weekend with 49 people shot -including 7 fatally- and a 5-year-old child reportedly “stabbed to death” in the nation’s third largest city. “The girl, identified as Serenity Arrington, suffered multiple stab wounds and died shortly after being rushed to a local hospital, according to CBS Chicago. Neighbors in East Garfield Park tried to assist the girl, while her mother, 27-year-old Simone Austin, was charged in her death with first-degree murder, the report added. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear,” reports Fox News. Offender Charged with Murder of Five-Year-Old Victim on Sept. 26th

Offender: Simone Austin, 27 of

Chicago. Charges: One (1) Felony count – Murder – First Degree @ChicagoCAPS11 #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/lTy91TMurZ — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 27, 2020 Seven people were killed, including two teenagers, and at least 42 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. https://t.co/jp1TvquOUb — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) September 28, 2020 “Police also have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck was retrieved Sunday morning from the Chicago River, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. That woman appeared to be in her mid 20s,” adds Fox. Read the full report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

