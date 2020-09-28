https://davidharrisjr.com/kari/democrat-governor-and-clinton-friend-accused-of-taking-bribes-to-fund-sexual-services-and-then-used-government-offices-filled-with-friends-to-cover-it-all-up-had-ties-to-clinton-foundation/

Uncovered legal documents show that from 2003 to 2010 former Democrat Bill Richardson used cash from Briles to fund his political campaigns and organizations and also enjoyed lavish meals, wine and liquor as well as luxury travel and entertainment including sexual services, according to Daily Mail, who discovered the legal filing.

“Ah, the Clinton circle in scandal again. Aug 1994 – Bill Richardson allegedly offered the Haiti Senate president a bribe so he will be quiet about the Clintons stealing from Haiti relief efforts. Bill Richardson – Epstein connection, Clintons, Ex-DNC chair, UN ambassador,” one poster wrote on line, in reaction to the announcement.

Daily Mail wrote,”The scandal-plagued former governor of New Mexico – who Virginia Roberts claimed she had underage sex with on Jeffrey Epstein‘s orders – has been dragged into the mud once again.

Career politician Bill Richardson has been accused of raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks while in office – money which allegedly funded a luxury and debauched lifestyle including ‘sexual services and favors’, according to a recently unsealed legal complaint obtained by DailyMail.com.

According to a recent Civil lawsuit, Richardson ran a scam called the ‘Richardson Ring’ which was a financial “shakedown” of small businesses and corporations in the state of New Mexico during his time in office.

The action is filed in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and recently unsealed, and it is alleged that Richardson oversaw a sophisticated cover-up of his scheme.

The lawsuit claims that Governor Richardson was able to place his trusted ‘operatives’ in state government jobs to cover-up his wrongdoing.

Richardson’s name came back into the public discussion again in 2016 with the release of John Podesta’s emails. Podesta was Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager. Richard’s name was brought up in a leaked email from Podesta, saying that Richardson at the time had an adversarial relationship then with is former friends, the Clintons.

The following video could explain conflict between the parties.

“in 2010 we had an earthquake that killed 315,000 people President Obama named Bill Clinton as the one who should be in charge of the reconstruction of Haiti, and in that process the Clinton Foundation through US Taxpayers money and people giving money worldwide, to the Clinton Foundation for relief money for Haiti contributed about 14. 3 billion dollars, we are talking about Billion dollars, ok? And the Haitian people have not seen, not even two percent of that money So look at what was done in Haiti, ” Bernard Sansaricq, a former Haitian Senate President said.

This was a “pay for play’ scheme by the Clintons.

The guest said that he had spent 4 hours with Bill Richardson, who tool Sansaricq’s concerns about the Clinton foundtaion to Bill Clinton, and then Bill Clinton called him and offered to “buy him out” Sansaricq said.

In 2016 Richardson was on Fox News to discuss the large financial gift to the Clinton Foundation, from Qatar, on Fox News, and to defend Hillary Clinton, who was running for President against Donald J.Trump at the time.

Clinton had tired to hide her emails away from Freedom of Information Act reuests, however they were exposed in a leak before the election.

On the video below is Richardson, is talking about one of those leaked emails that prove the government of Quatar had given the Clinton foundation over 1 Million dollars.

Richardson, representing the Clinton campaign, said talking about the proper paperwork for taking money from a foreign country “The Clinton Foundation did a lot good for Health Care and education,” Richardson said.

Richardson just redirected to talk about what good things the thought the Foundation was, even when asked if it was a quid pro quo, “pay for play”, by at the time Democrat Secrtary of State, upon forgein governments, some who reported that they were being extorted for their donations to the Clinton Foundation.

We may just be beginning to understand how the Clinton Foundation worked, and who was on the inside of their operation.

