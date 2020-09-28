https://www.nj.com/news/2020/09/former-nj-school-custodian-admits-driving-to-ny-planning-to-have-sex-with-13-year-old-girl.html

A former custodian at a New Providence elementary school is headed to federal prison after admitting he drove to upstate New York with plans to have sex with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Recep Sandikci also sent sexually explicit images over a cell phone application in the days before he drove to the Albany, New York area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New York’s Northern District said in a statement Sunday.

The New Jersey man and a 13-year-old girl began communicating via Google Hangouts before the teen’s mother found the messages and turned them over to police, court papers state. An investigator then assumed the girl’s identity and agreed to a meeting with Sandikci.

Sandikci was arrested by FBI agents a a park in Mendands, New York on Aug. 6, 2019 after driving from New Jersey, according to court documents.

Sandikci worked at Salt Brook Elementary School in New Providence at the time of his arrest, according to TapInto.net and faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 5, 2021.

