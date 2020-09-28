https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-trump-campaign-manager-brad-parscale-hospitalized-following-self-harm-threats_3516690.html

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale., was hospitalized Sunday after he allegedly threatened to harm himself at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to reports.

Police on Sunday afternoon responded to a 911 call from Parscale’s wife, who said her husband was barricaded in their home, had access to multiple firearms, and was threatening to take his own life, Local 10 reported.

The Fort Lauderdale police department issued a statement Sunday confirming that a man identified as Parscale was detained after they received a report from his wife.

“When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the reportee (wife of armed subject) who advised her husband was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself,” Fort Lauderdale police said in a statement.

“Officers made contact with the male, developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home,” the department said in a statement, without directly identifying Parscale as Trump’s former campaign manager. A property deed however identifies the co-owner of the Fort Lauderdale home as Candice Parscale, the same name as the wife of the 44-year-old.

Neighbors also told Local 10 that the property belonged to the pair.

Police said he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was placed under Florida’s Baker Act, which grants police the authority to detain an individual who poses a potential threat to themselves or to others for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

In July, just four months before the presidential election, Trump replaced Parscale as campaign manager, elevating Bill Stepien. Parscale remained as a senior advisor in the campaign. He came under fire after a June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drew less-than-expected crowds.

It is not clear if shots were fired Sunday, but police determined that no one else was in the home at the time.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Fort Lauderdale police department for comment.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement, without confirming the incident, adding that he blames “disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs” that “have gone too far.”

“They should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family,” he said.

Reuters contributed to this report.

