https://the-liberty-daily.myshopify.com/collections/shirts/products/gavin-newsom-non-essential-governors-t-shirt

Stick it to your Governor…

– 100% Cotton

– Tear away label

– Runs true to size

– Designed and printed in the USA

*We are experiencing delays in the fulfillment and shipping of our orders due to government overreach affecting our suppliers. Thank you for your patience. Orders may take as long as 3-4 weeks to ship. 

Back to Shirts

Use left/right arrows to navigate the slideshow or swipe left/right if using a mobile device

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...