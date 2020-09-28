https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/barrett-gohmert-christian/2020/09/28/id/989288

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, says Democratic socialists will be pushing anti-Christian rhetoric and denying what Christians believe in because the “government has to become God” in a socialist society.

Gohmert made the comments in reference to “anti-Christian vitriol” being used by elected national officials about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“She sounds terrific. It appears from all indications that are unbiased that she will be a terrific Supreme Court justice,” Gohmert said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“If you look at the words people are using, this is anti-Christian. This is the most anti-Christian vitriol that has ever been heard out of elected national officials in the U.S. government. Whether it’s from Liawatha (Sen. Elizabeth Warren), we know now that with Sen. Feinstein that the anti-Christian dogma is very loud with her. It is incredible what this has drawn out.”

Feinstein in 2017 questioned Barrett’s faith during her Court of Appeals confirmation hearing, peppering her with questions about her Catholicism and insinuating the nominee’s religion clouded her legal judgment.

“Dogma and law are two different things,” Feinstein lectured. “And I think whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma. The law is totally different. And I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you.”

Warren over the weekend ripped Trump’s pick and hammered Barrett as an “extremist.”

