Despite recent polls showing Joe Biden with a small lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, Republicans gained significantly in registration over the past month in a state where Democrats have long enjoyed a big advantage among voters registered with political parties.

“A month ago, the Democratic margin statewide was 783,116,” reported the Pennsylvania Capital-Star earlier this month. “It currently stands at 758,854. Altogether, that’s 4,121,353 Democrats, 3,362,499 Republicans, and 1,241,714 others for a grand total of 8,725,566 registered voters.”

The Capital Star also noted “the large boost the GOP got in small counties such as Northumberland, Blair, and Clearfield counties is a perfect showcase of President Trump’s strength in rural areas.”

But concerns are still strong and growing among Republicans, as the president has repeatedly suggested, voter fraud by Democrats could cost Trump the White House.

“Keep in mind close to 60 of our 67 counties will be voting on new electronic voting systems because the governor [Democrat Tom Wolf] mandated systems must have a paper trail,” Lowman Henry of the conservative Lincoln Institute told Newsmax.

He added “this has resulted in machine malfunctions and confusion in several counties both last November when the first three or four counties rolled out new systems, and more in May when the new systems were implemented statewide.”

Among likely voters in the Keystone State, the just-completed Franklin and Marshall College Poll showed Biden leading Trump statewide by 48% to 42%.

“Registered voters in the state continue to give President Trump the advantage over Mr. Biden on his ability handle economic matters,” pollster G. Terry Madonna said. “But Mr. Biden holds an advantage over the president on the other characteristics tested, most notably on issues in dealing with the coronavirus and on personal attributes such as character and honesty.”

