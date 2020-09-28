https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heres-the-brad-parscale-arrest-video-and-its-bad-for-the-police-really-bad/
Bodycam video shows unarmed, and calm Brad Parscale tackled, arrested
Released an hour ago by Fort Lauderdale police
No weapons.. He got into an argument with his wife.
BREAKING: Bodycam footage of Brad Parscale has been leaked & it counters every “allegation” made by the fake news.
He had no weapons. He got into an argument with his wife.
Then they had him involuntary committed claiming “he was suicidal”.
— Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) September 28, 2020