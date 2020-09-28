https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/28/historically-black-college-refutes-bidens-claim-of-attending/
RUSH: By the way, Delaware State University is denying that Biden was ever a student. A video from last October has resurfaced in which Biden claimed — this was right before the South Carolina primary — that he started out at the historically black college Delaware State. Now, the reason this is important is because South Carolina is what saved Plugs’ campaign. That is where James Clyburn of the Congressional Black Caucasians made it official and endorsed Biden and thereby made it look like Biden was the sole recipient of the civil rights coalition endorsement, all the civil rights — the NAALCP, the NAACP, the NRRCP, any number of these civil rights coalitions were all behind Biden.
It turns out that he told a whopper of a lie, that he got started at Delaware State. Delaware State is an historically black college. The problem is that Delaware State says Biden never attended there. He only went to the school to give a speech long after he was a senator. So it could well be, folks, that Biden might have won the Democrat nomination by winning South Carolina thanks in part to a lie, which is fitting, given Biden’s career.