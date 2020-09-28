https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hooray-sen-rick-scott-introduces-bill-requiring-mail-ballots-counted-within-24-hours-election-day/

Senator Rick Scott introduced legislation last week to require mail-in ballots to be counted within 24 hours of Election Day.

This legislation is a severe blow to the Democrat Party’s plan to corrupt and overwhelm the system with ballot harvesting, mail-in votes and delayed counting that they would like to go on for days and weeks.

This is great news for the country and trust in our election system.

FOX News reported:

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced legislation last week to establish federal standards regarding the counting of ballots, ahead of the upcoming presidential election between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. The Verifiable, Orderly, & Timely Election Results (VOTER) Act would create standards for various vote-by-mail systems that exist across the country and would require all eligible ballots to be counted and reported within 24 hours after polls close on Election Day, according to a press release from Scott’s office. If the bill became law, it would require voting precincts to report the total number of in-person and mail-in ballots they received — one hour after polls close — to identify “the total universe of votes to be counted in the election.” Mail-in ballots must be requested at least 21 days before a federal election and would have to be returned and received by the time polls close on Election Day, if the measure passed. The bill would also prohibit the possession of another person’s mail-in ballot, with exceptions for certain family members and caregivers.

