It’s no secret that the Black Lives Matter movement has moved beyond U.S. borders, as protests are held all around the world. It’s also not surprising that China Xinhua News, the official press arm of the Chinese government, is promoting the idea that cops are running around with pitchforks and torches hunting blacks. We’d quote from the story if there was one, but instead, it’s just a cartoon. Why is one cop running with the Statue of Liberty’s torch? We don’t know.

Statistics show, time and again, that some are disproportionately prejudiced against in the U.S. #FightRacism pic.twitter.com/e5HS4R7raL — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 27, 2020

It truly is a wonder that African-Americans don’t move to China where they can be free from racism.

@SirajAHashmi, I see a whole lot of phones that need taking ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) September 28, 2020

China telling us to fight racism LOL — Sorbetti (@Sorbetti4) September 27, 2020

When a totalitarian state tries to wade into something pic.twitter.com/DMTpva9pS3 — PoshPug (@Rajjah) September 27, 2020

You spelled “Uyghur” wrong. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 28, 2020

How are the slave labor camps going? — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) September 28, 2020

Literal concentration camps — man (@Xx_FamilyGuy_xX) September 28, 2020

10 out of 10 Uighurs were unavailable for comment. — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) September 27, 2020

They don’t even do black people better. Remember those clips of African immigrants being thrown out of their hotels, forbidden access to shops and restaurants and constantly stalked by police? — Nosferatu (@Spike_biegle) September 28, 2020

China McDonald’s apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people https://t.co/GV62dJ1kZO — Jess (@TheSenator) September 27, 2020

It’s official, China cannot meme. — Joseph Schuster (@internofdoom) September 27, 2020

This definitely wasn’t typed at gunpoint — Krux will take your memes now (@Mister_Sherwood) September 28, 2020

Really just dumping that glass house straight into a ravine aren’t you — Skip Choices (@mashxtowin) September 28, 2020

Isn’t this the same country that keeps editing John Boyega out of things? — The Filthy Uniate ☦️ (@thefilthyuniate) September 28, 2020

They didn’t edit John Boyega out of that “Star Wars” poster … they just shrunk him so you couldn’t see him.

Free Tibet – Free Hong Kong — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) September 28, 2020

How are things in West Taiwan this morning? — Cryptoraptor 🦖 (@cryptomage) September 28, 2020

Free Hong Kong, Taiwan is a country. — Zeph Fav (@Benji_Downing) September 28, 2020

Tiananmen square massacre Tiananmen Square Massacre Tiananmen square massacre Tiananmen Square Massacre — Captain Calcium (@CaptCalcium) September 28, 2020

My internet doesn’t get shut down for saying Tiannemen Square or Winnie the Pooh — AlphaBetaEd (@AlphaBetaEd1) September 28, 2020

Nice that official state media says to #FightRacism but provides no statistics that show, “time and again,” anything. Great reporting. But it’s racism when President Trump calls COVID-19 the China virus.

