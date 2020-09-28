https://noqreport.com/2020/09/28/i-just-joined-twitter-they-recommended-i-follow-57-leftists-before-showing-a-single-conservative/

In April, I was locked out of my Twitter account. I was not banned, but once I was locked out I no longer had access to the phone number or email that I had originally used when I created it in November, 2008. Yes, I had been on Twitter for a long time and it never occurred to me to change my identifying data. For months, I’ve reached out to Twitter to regain access. It’s not just an old and decently sized account (33k followers) but it also held my 21k+ Tweets that I didn’t want to lose. So, it’s sitting there in limbo and Twitter won’t help me get it back.

After checking with their Terms of Service and determining that since I wasn’t banned, I could create a new account, I finally relented to do so yesterday. I set my only interest as “Politics” and proceeded to the step where it suggests people to follow. What I found was absolutely shocking. At first, it was humorous that they would front-load the suggestions with Democrats like Maxine Waters, Barack Obama, and Pete Buttigieg. But then I kept scrolling.

“Oh, there’s Devin Nunes,” I thought when I got down to #8 on the list. As it turned out, it was actually an anti-Nunes parody account called “Devin Nunes’ cow,” but I followed it anyway. I kept scrolling. Kamala Harris. Richard Blumenthal. Nancy Pelosi, twice. I kept scrolling. Mika Brzezinski. Adam Schiff. Joe Biden’s senior advisor Karine Jean-Pierre.

Scrolling, scrolling, scrolling. Finally, after 57 leftists and/or Democrats, I got to my first conservative… Devin Nunes. The real Devin Nunes. I thought that perhaps, JUST perhaps, Twitter saw I was in California and their algorithm assumed I was a leftist. So, I called a friend in Montana who never had a Twitter account. I walked her through, having her put in the same “Politics” interest and nothing else. What she saw was different, but only a bit. She had her first Republican pop up after 53 progressives. Not only is she not a leftist, but she swears she doesn’t know anyone in her community who is.

Here are the screenshots in order:

Needless to say, I unfollowed Devin Nunes’ cow, then followed the real thing as well as Tucker Carlson, who was listed after Nunes before another batch of a bunch of leftists. It was absolutely ridiculous that giving the generic interest of “Politics” triggers Twitter into recommending nothing but leftists.

We all know about the overt suppression and censorship on social media, but it’s the subtle, behind-the-scenes algorithmic leftism in Big Tech that poses the biggest threat. They’re unhinged, and they want everyone else to be unhinged with them.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

