A veteran of Idaho politics says it is frustrating to watch the once-conservative state handcuff its own citizens who were singing worship songs outdoors.

The arrest of three people in Moscow last week, after they violated the city’s mask/social distancing orders, has gone viral after video showed police arresting and handcuffing them, then marching them away from the worship service.

The crowd of approximately 150 people, representing Christ Church, appeared to be imitating the popular “flash” concerts with their own Psalm singing in the parking lot of city hall.

One of those arrested, Gabriel Rench, told Fox News he did not expect to be arrested since the church had been holding the “Psalm sings” for several months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rench also told Laura Ingraham that Latah County has yet to record a death from the virus. In fact, statistics found online show the county of 40,000 has yet to reach 500 confirmed cases.

“Tyranny is stupid and tyranny requires force,” Rench told Ingraham. “So what happens is, once you kind of put your foot in it, your pride and arrogance is starting to drive the rest of the edict.”

The others arrested by police have been identified as Sean Bohnet and his wife, Rachael.

“We don’t believe our world is in a health crisis,” he said in an Instagram post, “and we don’t believe the orders posted by our local officials are appropriate.”

Bryan Fischer, an America Family Radio talk show host who formerly led Idaho Values Alliance, says the double standard is infuriating after tens of thousands have marched in the streets without punishment.

“As long as they’re trying to shout down the United States government, they are left alone by regressive mayors and regressive governors,” he complains. “But just as soon as they begin to worship God, then they land on them like a falling safe.”

Rench pointed out that double standard, too. “Maybe if I had a gun or a Molotov cocktail, I would’ve been fine,” he told Ingraham.

Fischer points out U.S. Attorney general Bill Barr has said the U.S. Constitution trumps mask requirements and other executive orders during the pandemic, and that means the free exercise of religion is protected, too.

“This sounds more like Moscow, Russia than Moscow, Idaho,” Fischer says.