https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/interesting-joe-biden-campaign-ad-stickers-printed-ready-go-immediately-ny-times-broke-trump-tax-story/

The New York Times published another hit piece on President Trump on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 PM on the billionaire president’s tax burden.

The information for the piece was likely illegally leaked from the IRS to the Times.

The article proved that President Trump had no financial ties to Russia and had employed an excellent tax accountant.

Trump has been audited by the IRS numerous times in the past.

Exclusive: The Times has obtained tax-return data for President Trump extending over more than two decades.

It shows his finances under stress, beset by losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes and hundreds of millions in debt coming due. https://t.co/gstfYLEe5V — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2020

Then this happened.

Immediately following The New York Times hit piece the Biden campaign was selling saying, “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump” stickers.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING: TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE! Durham Investigation Report Before November Election is UNLIKELY! — DEEP STATE WINS! –Video

Democrats wasted no time in seizing on the news, with the Biden campaign’s online store already selling stickers saying “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump” on Sunday night.

Joe Biden’s campaign wasted no time attempting to cash in on a bombshell report from The New York Times on Trump’s federal income tax payments. The campaign’s fundraising website released stickers that read, “I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump.” https://t.co/p1reZTCnTP — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 28, 2020

And the Biden Campaign released an ad attacking President Trump on his tax burden following the NY Times release.

Funny how that happens?

It’s almost as if they are coordinating their attacks?

Well that was quick — the Biden team just released their first ad on the reporting released today on Trump’s taxes in the @nytimes pic.twitter.com/Cw51FUof8g — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) September 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

