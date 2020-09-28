https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/28/its-your-tax-code-nancy-let-them-eat-ice-cream-pelosi-shrieking-about-trumps-disdain-for-working-families-fails-hilariously/

Nancy Pelosi is probably the LAST person who should be babbling about Trump using the tax code to save money.

She’s worth tens of millions of dollars after spending her life in politics … maybe we should take a gander at her tax returns? Yeah?

Especially after this silly little statement:

It is a sign of President Trump’s disdain for America’s working families that he has spent years abusing the tax code while passing a GOP Tax Scam for the rich that gives 83 percent of the benefits to the wealthiest 1 percent. https://t.co/FXfxlc7wfY — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 28, 2020

From Peloser … sorry, Pelosi:

“With the leadership of Representatives Anna Eshoo, Bill Pascrell, Lloyd Doggett and John Sarbanes, the House passed a requirement that presidents disclose their personal and business tax returns as part of our H.R. 1, the For The People Act. “It is a sign of President Trump’s disdain for America’s working families that he has spent years abusing the tax code while passing a GOP Tax Scam for the rich that gives 83 percent of the benefits to the wealthiest 1 percent.”

Trump should agree to release his returns when Nancy releases hers.

Just sayin’.

Do America a huge favor and resign. You’re a complete failure as Speaker of the House and you represent absolutely no one! — John B. Ruger 🇺🇸 (@bapruger77) September 28, 2020

Abused? The tax code was just asking for it. The tax code is a masochist. What they do in the privacy of their own tax forms is none of my business, you kink shamer. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) September 28, 2020

YOU WROTE THE TAX CODE 😂 pic.twitter.com/0rxs3t8Tuq — Jodi (@APLMom) September 28, 2020

NANCY SHOW US YOUR TAX RETURNS — L 🤺 (@SomeBitchIKnow) September 28, 2020

Members of Congress, responsible for writing and voting on the tax code, now blaming people for taking advantage of all legal means to reduce their income taxes. If there’s a problem, it’s with you and the rest of Congress, not Trump. Maybe you should read it before voting on it — Jonathan Schafer (@jschaf01) September 28, 2020

Welcome to 2020.

“Abusing the tax code,” you mean, following the law. Congress writes the tax code, citizens file their taxes accordingly. You have a problem with this? Change the US tax code. I blame YOU, not the people who follow the law. — Thomas the Owl 🍺 (@Thomas_IL_) September 28, 2020

Well, since you wrote the tax code… — vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) September 28, 2020

HOW many DECADES have you been in Congress? WHAT have you done to change the tax code? I’ll answer for you…. NOT A F*CKING THING #TakeASeat Drunk Grandma pic.twitter.com/RPuPQzOFvI — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 28, 2020

What she said.

***

