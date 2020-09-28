https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/james-okeefe-drops-moab-project-veritas-releases-video-ilhan-omar-connected-harvester-exchanging-cash-ballots-video/

James O’Keefe III released the second blockbuster video exposing voter fraud and ballot harvesting by Ilhan Omar connected political operatives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After his appearance on Hannity James gave a 10 minute warning on his latest release.

10 MINUTE WARNING We are about to drop the voter fraud MOAB. We have obtained a video of a ballot harvester exchanging cash for General Election ballots. This is the smoking gun… #CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/So2YVxSfJv — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 29, 2020

TRENDING: CHICAGO UNCHAINED: Grassroots Activists Speak Out Against Black Lives Matter — Question BLM Links to George Soros (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe III and Project Veritas tonight released video of an Ilhan Omar connected ballot harvester exchanging $200 for a general election ballot.

The Project Veritas investigation exposed the pay-for-vote scheme in Minnesota. According to those involved in the scandal Ilhan Omar is the one who came up with the voter fraud scheme.

BREAKING: Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for General Election Ballot.”We don’t care illegal.”…”We are taking the money and we’ll vote for you” “@IlhanMN is the one who came up with all this”#CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/mCoCn3ryVK — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 29, 2020

Here is the full video from Project Veritas.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

