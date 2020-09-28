https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/james-okeefe-drops-moab-project-veritas-releases-video-ilhan-omar-connected-harvester-exchanging-cash-ballots-video/

James O’Keefe III released the second blockbuster video exposing voter fraud and ballot harvesting by Ilhan Omar connected political operatives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After his appearance on Hannity James gave a 10 minute warning on his latest release.

TRENDING: CHICAGO UNCHAINED: Grassroots Activists Speak Out Against Black Lives Matter — Question BLM Links to George Soros (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe III and Project Veritas tonight released video of an Ilhan Omar connected ballot harvester exchanging $200 for a general election ballot.

The Project Veritas investigation exposed the pay-for-vote scheme in Minnesota. According to those involved in the scandal Ilhan Omar is the one who came up with the voter fraud scheme.

Here is the full video from Project Veritas.

[embedded content]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...