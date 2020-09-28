https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/28/jeff-daniels-portrays-james-comey-in-movie-so-take-his-word-for-it-that-trumps-heading-to-prison-and-his-supporters-are-idiots/

Jeff Daniels isn’t a corrupt, self-righteous, self-indulgent former FBI director … but he plays one on TV!

James Comey, to be specific, in the Showtime original movie “The Comey Rule.” He discussed his hero today on “Morning Joe”:

Here’s the trailer for “The Comey Rule,” in case you missed it:

So obviously when it comes to the Trump administration, Jeff Daniels is about as expert as it gets. And take it from someone who knows: Donald Trump is prison-bound and his supporters are too dumb to realize it.

Listen:

Take Jeff’s word for it, folks. It’s worth almost as much as James Comey’s.

