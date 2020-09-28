https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/28/jeff-daniels-portrays-james-comey-in-movie-so-take-his-word-for-it-that-trumps-heading-to-prison-and-his-supporters-are-idiots/

Jeff Daniels isn’t a corrupt, self-righteous, self-indulgent former FBI director … but he plays one on TV!

James Comey, to be specific, in the Showtime original movie “The Comey Rule.” He discussed his hero today on “Morning Joe”:

Actor Jeff Daniels: Comey’s “a guy that believes in the rule of law [&] protecting the integrity of the FBI. Those things matter to him like people’s religion matters to them. And their God matters to them. There’s a sacredness to it. … And none of those things are political.” pic.twitter.com/chCgf5CnyS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 28, 2020

Here’s the trailer for “The Comey Rule,” in case you missed it:

Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump.@Jeff_Daniels as James Comey. In a special two-night event, an all-star cast brings James Comey’s book to life in #TheComeyRule. pic.twitter.com/YEMt0L40P2 — Showtime (@Showtime) August 24, 2020

So obviously when it comes to the Trump administration, Jeff Daniels is about as expert as it gets. And take it from someone who knows: Donald Trump is prison-bound and his supporters are too dumb to realize it.

Listen:

Daniels to Trump voters: “We’re starting to see a president who is doing everything he possibly can, including lying about the pandemic, to stay out of jail. That’s who you’re voting for — a president who is heading to prison.” pic.twitter.com/i9ER2kKZKr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 28, 2020

Take Jeff’s word for it, folks. It’s worth almost as much as James Comey’s.

That settles it for me. I always follow whatever Jeff Daniels says — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) September 28, 2020

