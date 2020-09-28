https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/28/jill-biden-tells-cnns-jake-tapper-he-cant-even-say-the-word-gaffe-when-speaking-about-joe/

Dr. Jill Biden, who seems to be doing most of the campaigning for the 2020 Democratic ticket while her husband stays in the basement doing debate prep, spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper on his “State of the Union” show Sunday. Tapper had the temerity to bring up Joe Biden’s gaffes, and his wife was having none of it — not “after Donald Trump.”

Q: “Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe” Jill Biden: “You can’t even go there. After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word gaffe.” Q: “I can’t even say the word gaffe?” JB: “Nope. Done. It’s gone.” Q: “The gaffe issue is over?” JB: “Over. So over.” pic.twitter.com/NV8bAs7TP9 — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2020

So what would she say to all of us out here who think they’re deliberately keeping Biden in the basement so he doesn’t make any gaffes?

She’s right. We’re beyond gaffes, there’s something seriously wrong with Joe — JT (@JtDirtyBirdy) September 27, 2020

Deflection at it’s finest 🙄 — Amy bultman (@AmyLizBultman) September 27, 2020

Hard hitting interview — Me Chomper (@chmpr) September 27, 2020

& @jaketapper just rolls over like a good dog. — Ezekiel Prophet (@MrZekProphet) September 27, 2020

That settles that, I guess. Who was interviewing whom? — Rod McCulloch (@ILPollster) September 27, 2020

> Q: “The gaffe issue is over?” > JB: “Over. So over.” And just like that, it was. That’s the hard hitting journalism we’ve come to expect from CNN. — bdunbar (@bdunbar) September 28, 2020

Similar response when someone in the media does their job and asks about Hunter’s criminal activity. — John Banks (@JohnnyBan22) September 27, 2020

Let me rephrase: your husband barely makes sense. How far gone is he really? — OldGrizzlyBear (@OldGrizzlyBear1) September 27, 2020

Gaslighting — Chainlink Smoker (@TripFrog) September 27, 2020

That settles it. — David (@dmittler123) September 27, 2020

Nothing like turning it back on someone else rather than actually acknowledging the fact. — Blessed are the Peacemakers (@amazed1233) September 27, 2020

What does the Biden campaign think it doesn’t need to answer any questions? They always respond with aggression, not answers. They’re as bad as the Trump campaign. It’s ridiculous. — Casey Adams (@alpinecasey) September 27, 2020

Where is Joe? — Ed (@malousg) September 28, 2020

Debate prep, obviously.

Hidin Biden The political gaffe machine. — Joseph Molnar (@Molnar_Politico) September 27, 2020

What a stupid interview! — Freedom: The rigth to act, speak and think (@CarmeloCabreraS) September 27, 2020

All they have is “we aren’t Trump”. — Reagan Republican 🇺🇸 (@HighlyOutspoken) September 28, 2020

Jill, without mentioning Trump or his post as POTUS, what’s up with your husband’s gaffes? — Richard Hall (@RichardHalll) September 27, 2020

Seriously Jill? — rocksonthewall (@rocksonthewall) September 27, 2020

Well, now we know who is in charge. — Give Marcie freedom/liberty/pursuit of happiness (@MarcellaGWilso1) September 27, 2020

Is Jill Biden running for President or is Joe? pic.twitter.com/72ZDy4oQEF — Anons Synonymous🇺🇸 (@AnonsSynonymous) September 27, 2020

Why is Jill speaking for her husband ?Joe Biden should be answering these questions. — Jack Friesen (@FriesenJack) September 28, 2020

I think we know the answer. — Thorfrid (@thorfridr) September 28, 2020

Wrong. We can still go there. And we do. — Lady Byrd TEXT TRUMP to 88022 (@Spark361) September 28, 2020

We’ll still be covering Biden’s gaffes, even if he wins … especially if he wins.

