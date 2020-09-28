https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/jill-biden-block-house-didnt-even-know-jill-biden-meager-2-dozen-supporters-waiting-wisconsin-joe-hides-home-video/

Joe Biden called a lid today to rest up for his debate Tuesday night against President Donald J. Trump.

It was Joe Biden’s eleventh lid day this month.

On Monday Jill Biden continued her campaign for First Lady with a stop in Madison, Wisconsin.

About two dozen supporters greeted her at the event.

This really is unbelievable.

Today @DrBiden is making a pair of stops in the Badger State—visiting Madison and the Waukesha area. The first stop of the day came in Madison’s quaint Schenk-Atwood neighborhood with the former second lady visiting Daisy’s Cafe & Cupcakery for a ‘Get Out the Vote’ event. pic.twitter.com/0Vm2xXQjGS — Anthony DaBruzzi (@AnthonyDaBruzzi) September 28, 2020

One local resident who lives a block down the street said he didn’t even know she was there.

@DrBiden was a block away from my house and I didn’t even know. To be honest, the east side of Madison might already be solidly in the pocket for Mr.Biden, but at least the campaign is paying attention to WI. Unlike 2016. https://t.co/OjAXldBTr8 — Michele LaVigne (@LaVigneMichele) September 28, 2020

