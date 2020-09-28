https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/jill-biden-block-house-didnt-even-know-jill-biden-meager-2-dozen-supporters-waiting-wisconsin-joe-hides-home-video/

Joe Biden called a lid today to rest up for his debate Tuesday night against President Donald J. Trump.

It was Joe Biden’s eleventh lid day this month.

On Monday Jill Biden continued her campaign for First Lady with a stop in Madison, Wisconsin.

About two dozen supporters greeted her at the event.

This really is unbelievable.

One local resident who lives a block down the street said he didn’t even know she was there.

