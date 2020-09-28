https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-announces-will-not-agree-drug-test-tuesdays-debate-president-trump-responds/

After dancing around the issue for weeks, Joe Biden announced he will not agree to a drug test before Tuesday night’s debate.

President Trump again on Sunday morning said he will be demanding Joe Biden take a drug test prior to, or after the debate on Tuesday night.

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

Biden said no way.

President Trump blasted Biden on Twitter.

“Gee, I wonder why?” Trump said.

Joe Biden just announced that he will not agree to a Drug Test. Gee, I wonder why? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

Biden’s campaign released a profane and nasty response on President Trump’s attempts to get Biden to take a drug test:

“Joe Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it. We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19.”

A reporter on Sunday asked Joe Biden if he would take a drug test before the debate and Biden shrugged off the question with his signature nervous laugh.

“No, I have no comment,” Biden said.

Many are speculating that Biden is taking drugs in order to be able to get through the day.

Biden can barely speak and he has called ten lids before noon in September alone.

Joe Biden made a bizarre claim on Saturday that he got to the Senate “180 years ago” after he was seen on MSNBC breathing heavily and struggling to speak.

