Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden compared President Donald Trump to infamous Nazi Germany propagandist Joesph Goebbels over the weekend.

What did Biden say?

During an interview Saturday on MSNBC, Biden was asked to respond to the president’s campaign trail attacks in which Trump claims that Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing a socialist agenda.

“He’s sort of like [Joseph] Goebbels,” Biden responded. “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge.”

Biden later compared Trump to Fidel Castro, according to Politico.

“I think people see very clearly the difference between me and Donald Trump,” Biden said. “Trump is clearing protests in front of the White House that are peaceful, you know, with the military. This guy is more Castro than Churchill.”

Adolf Hitler and Goebbels used a propaganda method called the “Big Lie” to deceive the German people. The technique involves repeating a massive lie so often that the masses eventually believe the lie.

Hitler even wrote about the method in his book “Mein Kampf.”

According to a translation of Hitler’s book:

It would never come into their heads to

fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others

could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though

the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their

minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that

there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always

leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact

which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire

together in the art of lying. These people know only too well how to use

falsehood for the basest purposes.

The Biden campaign has seemingly defended the claim.

In response to CNN host Anderson Cooper calling the comparison “um … quite a stretch,” Biden campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield said, “His point was that you cannot trust what comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth. That’s a tragedy.”

How did the Trump campaign respond?

“Rather than launching preposterous accusations against the President, Joe Biden and his team should answer for inviting notorious anti-Semites Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour to speak at the Democrat National Convention. Biden is desperately trying to distract Americans from his disastrous record and socialist policies,” Ken Farnaso, deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

