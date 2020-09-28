https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-bidens-texas-political-director-dallas-jones-accused-illegal-ballot-harvesting/

Joe Biden’ Texas political director was formally accused of helping run an illegal ballot harvesting operation.

According to the National File two investigators, including a former FBI agent and former police officer, testified under oath they have VIDEO EVIDENCE, documentation and witnesses for their investigation.

The accused Democrat official, Dallas Jones, was named the Biden campaign’s Texas Political Director in early September.

Read the rest at The National File.

Here is a copy of the legal document filed today in Harris County Texas.

page 1



page 2



